Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, we feature coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event in Stockholm, Sweden.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Catch the world's best athletes competing in track & field action in Stockholm, Sweden. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, we feature action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Stockholm, with Canadians Aaron Brown (men's 100m) and Marco Arop (men's 800m) both slated to compete.

