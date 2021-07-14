Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, we feature action from the Diamond League track and field series.

Canadians in action include Andre De Grasse in the men's 100 metres and 4x100 relay, and Ben Flanagan in the men's 3,000.