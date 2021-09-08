Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field final from Zurich

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, we feature action from the final Diamond League series track and field event of the season in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring Canadian Olympians Andre De Grasse and Marco Arop.

De Grasse will be competing in the men's 100 and 200 metres, while Arop will look to build upon his recent success in the men's 800.

De Grasse will be joined by fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Aaron Brown in the 200.

Canada's Django Lovett will be competing in the men's high jump after finishing eighth in Tokyo.