Track and Field·Live

Road to the Olympic Games: World Athletics Indoor Championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, we feature coverage from the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Coverage begins on Saturday from Belgrade

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: World Athletics Indoor Championships - Belgrade

57 minutes ago
Live
Watch as CBC brings you key events from the Friday and Saturday competition including Damian Warner’s heptathlon and Gabriela Debues-Stafford’ 3000m final from Belgrade, Serbia. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, we feature coverage from the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

