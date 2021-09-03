Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League from Brussels

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, catch all the action from the Diamond League series track and field stop in Brussels, Belgium, featuring a talented field in the men's 100 metres, and the return of U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 200.

American Fred Kerley headlines the men's 100, having won silver in the event in Tokyo. Compatriot Trayvon Bromell is also competing for the first time since the Olympics, along with reigning Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine of South Africa.

Richardson is competing in the women's 200, aiming to turn the page on her disappointing last-place finish from the Prefontaine Classic last month. She faces tough opposition once again, including Tokyo Olympic medallists Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, and Christine Mboma of Namibia.