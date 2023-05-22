Content
Track and Field

Rick Hoyt, who became Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing wheelchair, dies at 61

Rick Hoyt, who with his father pushing his wheelchair became a fixture at the Boston Marathon and other races for decades, has died. He was 61.

Hoyt had cerebral palsy, which left him quadriplegic; Duo completed course 32 times

A man in a wheelchair is seen posing for a picture alongside his father. They are both wearing medals in their necks.
Marathon legends Rick Hoyt, left, and his father Dick Hoyt, seen posing with the Superman Hall of Heroes award in 2014, became fixtures at the Boston Marathon and other races. Rick died on Monday at 61. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Hoyt died of complications with his respiratory system, his family announced on Monday.

"Rick along with our father, Dick, were icons in the road race and triathlon worlds for over 40 years and inspired millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves, set goals and accomplish extraordinary things," the Hoyt family said in a statement.

Rick Hoyt had cerebral palsy, which left him a quadriplegic, but he and his father became as much a part of the Boston Marathon as sore feet or Heartbreak Hill. With Dick Hoyt pushing, the two completed the course 32 times.

They also participated in more than 1,000 other races, including duathlons and triathlons; in 1992 they completed a run and bike across the U.S. that covered 6,010 kilometres in 45 days. In 2013, a statue of father and son was erected near the Boston Marathon's starting line in Hopkinton.

Dick Hoyt died in 2021.

"It's hard to believe they both have now passed on but their legacy will never die. Dick and Rick Hoyt have inspired millions around the world," said Dave McGillivray, the race director of the Boston Marathon and other events that the Hoyts participated in. "We will always be grateful, Rick, for your courage, determination, tenacity and willingness to give of yourself so that others, too, could believe in themselves, set goals and make a difference in this world as you have."

