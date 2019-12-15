Skip to Main Content
Rachel Cliff sets new Canadian half-marathon record

Rachel Cliff beat her previous best to set the new Canadian half-marathon record. It is also her fourth time breaking a Canadian record in 2019.

Rachel Cliff, seen here in a file photo from the Doha World Championship 2019, set a new Canadian half marathon record in Japan on Sunday. (@AthleticsCanada/Twitter)
Rachel Cliff beat her own personal best to to set the new Canadian half-marathon record. It is also her fourth time setting a Canadian record in 2019.

At the Sanyo Ladies' Half-Marathon in Okayama, Japan, Cliff finished in sixth place but did so with a time of 1:10:06, beating her previous record of 1:10:08 that she accomplished in 2018 at the Woodlands Half-Marathon. Charlotte Purdue of England won the race with a time of 1:08:48 followed by Honami Maeda of Japan taking second clocking in at 1:09:08. 

Cliff set the Canadian 25K, 30K and marathon records at the Nagoya Women's Marathon earlier this year. The Vancouver native is searching to be apart of the Tokyo Olympics after she was left off the team in 2016 Olympic team. 

The 31-year-old also won bronze in the 10,000 metre at the 2019 Pan-Am games in Peru. 

Cliff was the lone Canadian in the top-10 at the Sanyo Ladies' Half-Marathon.

