Rachel Cliff sets new Canadian half-marathon record
4th time she has set a Canadian record in 2019
At the Sanyo Ladies' Half-Marathon in Okayama, Japan, Cliff finished in sixth place but did so with a time of 1:10:06, beating her previous record of 1:10:08 that she accomplished in 2018 at the Woodlands Half-Marathon. Charlotte Purdue of England won the race with a time of 1:08:48 followed by Honami Maeda of Japan taking second clocking in at 1:09:08.
CANADIAN RECORD 🚨<br><br>In Okayama 🇯🇵, <a href="https://twitter.com/Dangerous_Cliff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dangerous_Cliff</a> sets a new Canadian half marathon record with a time of 1:10.06, surpassing her own previous record of 1:10.08 👏 <a href="https://t.co/vg2dGcxKH2">pic.twitter.com/vg2dGcxKH2</a>—@AthleticsCanada
The 31-year-old also won bronze in the 10,000 metre at the 2019 Pan-Am games in Peru.
Cliff was the lone Canadian in the top-10 at the Sanyo Ladies' Half-Marathon.
