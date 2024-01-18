Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29 from medical complications
5-time Canadian champion, national record holder made Olympic final at Rio 2016
Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vault record holder and 2015 world champion, has died from medical complications. He was 29.
Barber died Wednesday at home in Kingwood, Texas, his agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed to The Associated Press. A cause of death was not yet known. Barber had been experiencing health issues.
"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself," Doyle said Thursday. "It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age."
A year later, Barber made the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in a pole vault event won by Thiago Braz of Brazil.
Barber's best vault was six metres on Jan. 15, 2016, in Reno, Nevada. His mark remains the Canadian record.
He's survived by his mother, Ann; father, George; and brother, David.