Moh Ahmed edges Cam Levin to capture Canadian 10K championship in Ottawa

Moh Ahmed stopped the clock at 28 minutes 21.1 seconds to win the Ottawa 10K on Saturday for his first Canadian 10Km Road Race Championships title.

Also making his debut in the race was Cam Levins, who finished second with a time of 28:39.1. Jeremy Coughler (29:31.1) completed the podium.

Natasha Wodak topped the women's standings by racing the distance in 32:51 for back-to-back titles and a third overall, having won in 2019.

Leslie Sexton settled for silver with a time of 33:13.0. Caroline Pomerleau (33:16.1) earned bronze.

The victory marked the 32-year-old Ahmed's first road race since he ran the 5K and 8K as a high schooler in St. Catharines, Ont.

It was Somalia-born Ahmed's season-opening race and first since last July 24 when he placed fifth in the 5,000 final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

In 2022, Ben Flanagan of Kitchener, Ont., raced to his second straight men's title.

The Ottawa 10K course record is 27:24, held by Deriba Merga of Ethiopia since 2009. Flanagan boasts the Canadian mark of 28:11, set last year in Boston.

