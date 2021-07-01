Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·New

Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record

Norway's Karsten Warholm set a world record in the men's 400 meters hurdles in front of his home crowd at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.

25-year-old shatters marks which has lasted since 1992, 4 years before he was born

Thomson Reuters ·
Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm of Norwary broke the 400 metres hurdles world record - which had lasted since 1992, four years before he was born - with a time of 46.70 seconds at the Oslo Diamond League event on Thursday. (Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Norway's Karsten Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record when he completed the race in 46.70 seconds in front of his home fans at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.

Warholm beat 1992 Olympic champion Young's mark of 46.78secs, which was set four years before the Norwegian was born and was the longest-standing record in men's track.

WATCH | Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record by clocking 46.70 seconds:

Norwegian Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record in Oslo

Sports

33 minutes ago
4:11
Warholm broke the 29-year-old world record by clocking 46.70 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Oslo. 4:11

Twice world champion Warholm raced to an early lead and never let up as he was roared on all the way to the finishing line, which he crossed ahead of 2019 Pan American Games champion Alison dos Santos by more than six tenths of a second.

"I knew that I had a fast time in my body," said Warholm. "It might take another world record to win the Olympics." (

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now