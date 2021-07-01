Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record
25-year-old shatters marks which has lasted since 1992, 4 years before he was born
Norway's Karsten Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record when he completed the race in 46.70 seconds in front of his home fans at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.
Warholm beat 1992 Olympic champion Young's mark of 46.78secs, which was set four years before the Norwegian was born and was the longest-standing record in men's track.
WATCH | Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record by clocking 46.70 seconds:
Twice world champion Warholm raced to an early lead and never let up as he was roared on all the way to the finishing line, which he crossed ahead of 2019 Pan American Games champion Alison dos Santos by more than six tenths of a second.
"I knew that I had a fast time in my body," said Warholm. "It might take another world record to win the Olympics." (
