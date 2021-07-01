Skip to Main Content

Andre DeGrasse storms to victory at Oslo Diamond League

Aaron Brown comes second to give Canada 1-2 finish in men's 200 metre

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Andre De Grasse stormed to victory in the men's 200 metres with a winning time of 20.09 at the Olso Diamond League meet on Thursday. (Matthew Quine/@Diamond_League)

With the Tokyo Olympics less than one month away, Canada's Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown secured a one-two finish in the men's 200 metres at the Olso Diamond League meet on Thursday.

Running against the wind, De Grasse of Markham Ont., stormed to victory with a time of 20.09 seconds.

Toronto's Aaron Brown took second with 20.38.

While Issac Makwala of Botswana rounded out the podium with 20.61.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Comments

