Andre DeGrasse storms to victory at Oslo Diamond League

With the Tokyo Olympics less than one month away, Canada's Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown secured a one-two finish in the men's 200 metres at the Olso Diamond League meet on Thursday.

Running against the wind, De Grasse of Markham Ont., stormed to victory with a time of 20.09 seconds.

Toronto's Aaron Brown took second with 20.38.

While Issac Makwala of Botswana rounded out the podium with 20.61.

