Andre DeGrasse storms to victory at Oslo Diamond League
With the Tokyo Olympics less than one month away, Canada’s Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown secured a one-two finish in the men’s 200 metres at the Olso Diamond League meet on Thursday.
Aaron Brown comes second to give Canada 1-2 finish in men's 200 metre
Running against the wind, De Grasse of Markham Ont., stormed to victory with a time of 20.09 seconds.
WATCH | Andre De Grasse takes top spot in men's 200m:
Toronto's Aaron Brown took second with 20.38.
While Issac Makwala of Botswana rounded out the podium with 20.61.
More to come.
