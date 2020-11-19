Pan Am triple jump champ Omar Craddock suspended for missing doping tests
American charged for whereabouts violations, awaiting hearing
American triple jumper Omar Craddock was suspended Thursday in another case related to missing doping tests.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said the Pan Am Games champion has been charged for whereabouts violations and is under provisional suspension awaiting a hearing.
Craddock was a two-time NCAA champion at Florida and won gold at the PanAm Games last year in Lima, Peru. His best result at the world championships came in 2015 when he finished fourth.
Athletes can be banned for two years if they are unavailable for testing, or fail to update details where they can be found by sample collection officials, three times within 12 months.
World champion sprinter Christian Coleman was given a two-year whereabouts ban last month after escaping an earlier suspension on a technicality, and former 1,500-metre world champion Elijah Manangoi was banned for two years last week.
World 400 champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain was cleared last month in a whereabouts case. The AIU has appealed that verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
