Canada's Damian Warner extends decathlon lead with another Olympic best
Fellow Canadian Pierce LePage remains 3rd through 7 events
Canada's Damian Warner picked up right where he left off in the decathlon.
The London, Ont., native recorded an Olympic best — his third through seven events in Tokyo — with a time of 13.46 seconds in the 110-metre hurdles on Thursday in Japan. He then posted the third-farthest discus throw in the field at 48.67 metres to maintain his spot atop the decathlon standings.
Warner now sits at 6,610 points, safely ahead of 21-year-old Australian Ashley Moloney in second (6,359).
In the hurdles, Warner sped to the front of the pack quickly and never relinquished his lead, despite knocking a hurdle over in the process. In discus, the Canadian fell short of both his career best (50.26) and season best (48.74), with his first throw standing as his best.
The results extended Warner's lead in the competition where the top-ranked decathlete is eyeing his first Olympic gold medal. Warner, 31, earned bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.
And despite the Olympic best, Warner himself has done better, setting the world-best of 13.36 seconds at the Hypo-Meeting in Austria in May. That time helped the Canadian set a national record of 8,995 points overall — the fourth best in history.
One day earlier, Warner tied his decathlon world-best in the 100-metre, then put down a long jump of 8.24 metres, 0.04 off his world best and an Olympic record in the sport.
Fellow Canadian Pierce LePage, a 25-year-old making his Olympic debut, was fifth in Warner's hurdles heat and seventh overall in discus, but still managed to hold on to his third-place standing entering the day.
LePage, of Whitby, Ont., posted a time of 14.39 seconds in the hurdles. His personal best is 14.05. He threw 47.14 metres in discus, also well off his personal best of 50.28.
LePage's 6,265 points are good for third, with decathlon world-record holder and reigning silver medallist Kevin Mayer of France in fourth at 6,157.
Pole vault wraps up competition for the morning in Tokyo. The final two events of the decathlon, javelin and the 1,500m, begin Thursday at 6:15 a.m. ET.
