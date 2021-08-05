Canada's track relay women seek Olympic medal, national record after 2019 worlds DQ

An anxious Alicia Brown and Sage Watson stared at the Olympic Stadium scoreboard awaiting their fate in the women's 400-metre relay. A similar delay, albeit one much longer, resulted in their disqualification in the 2019 world final. Pain was also felt in 2016 when Great Britain was 55-100ths of a second quicker to the finish line to snatch a bronze medal from the heartbroken Canadians.

On Thursday, a relieved and smiling Watson clapped her hands and turned around to hug Maddy Price and Brown after they — along with anchor Kyra Constantine — secured the seventh of eight spots for Saturday's final at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To qualify, Canada needed either a top-three finish in the second of two heats or to beat France's time of three minutes 25.07 seconds. Brown ran the first leg and stood fourth when she handed the baton to Watson, who passed her Great Britain opponent to move Canada into the all-important third spot.

Price then held position and handed to Constantine, who was fresh off a 51.22-second run a day earlier in an unsuccessful bid to make the 400 final. But the 23-year-old from Brampton, Ont., delivered a strong relay performance and crossed the line 6-100ths behind the Brit runner in 3:24.05.

Two hours later, Damian Warner of London, Ont., compiled a Games record 9,018 points over two days of the decathlon to become Canada's first Olympic champion in the sport.

Fellow Canadians Anicka Newell and Georgia Ellenwood struggled in their events and didn't reach the podium in pole vault and heptathlon.

Meanwhile, Belgium grabbed the final spot in relay qualifying in a national record 3:24.08 while the United States was first among the 15 finishing teams in 3:20.86.

Recently, the Canadians have talked about a podium finish and trying to break the national record Charmaine Crooks, Jillian Richardson-Briscoe, Molly Killingbeck and Marita Payne-Wiggins set with their 3:21.21 run on Aug. 11, 1984 for Olympic silver in Los Angeles.

Who runs anchor leg?

Killingbeck, for one, is surprised the mark still stands 37 years later.

"I do think now is the time [for new record holders]. This is the year," Athletics Canada's lead at its high performance hub in Toronto told Postmedia ahead of the Games. "You look at the combination [of runners] I believe they can do it."

While You Were Sleeping: Canadian Damian Warner becomes Olympic champion, more Canadian medals Olympics 5:28 Three medals for Canada: Warner wins gold in decathlon, canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe takes home silver, and track cyclist Lauriane Genest takes bronze. 5:28

It'll be interesting to see if Constantine or Watson runs the final leg in Saturday's final. Constantine topped the seven-member team — which also includes Natassha McDonald, Lauren Gale and Noelle Montcalm — with a season-best 50.87 in the 400 entering the Olympics.

Watson had a best of 52.25 and anchored the squad to fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics. But she was overtaken in the final 100 metres of the 2019 Pan Am final after leading much of the race for the silver medal-winning Canadians and strained her lower back a few weeks ago.

In the 2019 world final, the 27-year-old from Medicine Hat, Alta., covered the last 400 in 50.7 seconds — the fastest split of any runner on the team — when Canada crossed the finish line fifth in 3:25.91. A DQ followed when it was determined a lane infringement occurred during the first exchange between Aiyanna-Brigitte Stiverne and Brown.

At the time, newcomer Price said the team's performance was a "stepping stone" for the 2020 Olympics, which was postponed in March 2020 for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Three months ago, Athletics Canada withdrew from the World Athletics Relays in Poland because of COVID-19 concerns.

"There has been a really strong progression the last five years to get to this place today," the 31-year-old Brown told Postmedia. "The women on the squad might be different, but there is a collective goal and we all inspire each other to be our best."

Warner capped his third Olympic appearance with a fifth-place finish in the 1,500 metres, clocking four minutes 31.08 seconds after pushing the pace in his final lap.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist fell shy of Frenchman Kevin Mayer's world record of 9,126 points in becoming only the fourth decathlete to top the 9,000-point barrier, joining American Ashton Eaton (9,045), and Roman Sebrle of the Czech Republic (9,026).

