Gabriela DeBues-Stafford to run for Olympic gold medal in 1,500 metres
Canadian record holder Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will have a chance to win her first Olympic medal after running a season-best 3:58.28 in Wednesday's 1,500-metre semifinal heats in Tokyo. Lucia Stafford missed joining her older sister in Friday's final by 44-100ths of a second.
Canadian record holder clocks 3:58.28, sister Lucia posts PB but won't advance
Canadian record holder Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will have a chance to win her first Olympic medal after running a season-best 3:58.28 in Wednesday's 1,500-metre semifinal heats in Tokyo.
Her younger sister, Lucia Stafford, finished 13th overall at Olympic Stadium in a personal-best 4:02.12 but missed qualifying for Friday's final at 8:50 a.m. ET by 44-100ths of a second.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?