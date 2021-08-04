Gabriela DeBues-Stafford to run for Olympic gold medal in 1,500 metres

Canadian record holder Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will have a chance to win her first Olympic medal after running a season-best 3:58.28 in Wednesday's 1,500-metre semifinal heats in Tokyo.

Her younger sister, Lucia Stafford, finished 13th overall at Olympic Stadium in a personal-best 4:02.12 but missed qualifying for Friday's final at 8:50 a.m. ET by 44-100ths of a second.

More to come.