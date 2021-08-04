Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford to run for Olympic gold medal in 1,500 metres

Canadian record holder Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will have a chance to win her first Olympic medal after running a season-best 3:58.28 in Wednesday's 1,500-metre semifinal heats in Tokyo. Lucia Stafford missed joining her older sister in Friday's final by 44-100ths of a second.

Canadian record holder clocks 3:58.28, sister Lucia posts PB but won't advance

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Toronto native Gabriela Debues-Stafford ran a season-best 3:58.28 to qualify for Friday's final in the women's 1,500 metres at the Tokyo Olympics. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian record holder Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will have a chance to win her first Olympic medal after running a season-best 3:58.28 in Wednesday's 1,500-metre semifinal heats in Tokyo.

Her younger sister, Lucia Stafford, finished 13th overall at Olympic Stadium in a personal-best 4:02.12 but missed qualifying for Friday's final at 8:50 a.m. ET by 44-100ths of a second.

More to come.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Highlights

      Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

      Comments

      To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

      By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

      Become a CBC Member

      Join the conversationCreate account

      Already have an account?

      now