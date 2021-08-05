Canada's Damian Warner extends decathlon lead with another Olympic best
Fellow Canadian Pierce LePage remains 3rd through 6 events
Canada's Damian Warner picked up right where he left off in the decathlon.
The London, Ont., native recorded an Olympic best — his third through six events in Tokyo — with a time of 13.46 seconds in the 110-metre hurdles on Thursday in Japan.
He now sits at 5,767 points, safely ahead of 21-year-old Australian Ashley Moloney in second (5,605).
Warner sped to the front of the pack quickly and never relinquished his lead, despite knocking a hurdle over in the process.
The result extended Warner's lead in the competition where the top-ranked decathlete is eyeing his first Olympic gold medal. Warner, 31, earned bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.
WATCH | Warner wins 110m hurdles:
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
And despite the Olympic best, Warner himself has done better, setting the world-best of 13.36 seconds at the Hypo-Meeting in Austria in May. That time helped the Canadian set a national record of 8,995 points overall — the fourth best in history.
One day earlier, Warner tied his decathlon world-best in the 100m, then put down a long jump of 8.24 metres, 0.04 off his world best and an Olympic record in the sport.
Fellow Canadian Pierce LePage, a 25-year-old making his Olympic debut, was fifth in Warner's hurdles heat but still managed to hold on to his third-place standing entering the day.
LePage, of Whitby, Ont., posted a time of 14.39 seconds in the event. His personal best is 14.05.
LePage's 5,454 points are good for third, with decathlon world-record holder and reigning silver medallist Kevin Mayer of France in fourth at 5,327.
The discus throw is up next, with pole vault wrapping up competition for the morning in Tokyo. The final two events of the decathlon, javelin and the 1,500m, begin Thursday at 6:15 a.m.
WATCH | Warner ties 100m world best:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?