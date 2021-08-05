Watch Damian Warner compete for gold in the Olympic decathlon

Canada's Damian Warner is two events away from an Olympic gold medal in decathlon.

The decathlon wraps up with javelin and the 1,500-metres, beginning Thursday at 6:15 a.m. ET, which you can watch as part of Olympic Games Morning in the video player above.

Thursday's results extended Warner's lead in the competition where the top-ranked decathlete is eyeing his first Olympic gold medal. Warner earned bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

The London, Ont., native recorded an Olympic best — his third through eight events in Tokyo — with a time of 13.46 seconds in the 110-metre hurdles on Thursday in Japan. He then posted the third-farthest discus throw in the field at 48.67 metres and cleared a personal-best 4.90 metres in pole vault to maintain his spot atop the decathlon standings.

Warner now sits at 7,490 points, comfortably ahead of 21-year-old Australian Ashley Moloney in second (7,269).

Fellow Canadian Pierce LePage, a 25-year-old from Whitby, Ont., making his Olympic debut – is in third place.

LePage's 7,175 points put him just ahead of decathlon world-record holder and reigning silver medallist Kevin Mayer of France, who is sitting fourth at 7,129.