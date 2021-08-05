De Grasse powers Canadian 4x100 relay team into final just hours after winning gold

Competing just hours after his golden 200-metre race, Canada's Andre De Grasse anchored the men's 4x100m relay team into the event's final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in Japan.

The Canadian squad, also featuring Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake, finished second in its heat, just two-thousandths of a second behind China, in a time of 37.918 seconds.

Canada was fifth when De Grasse took the baton, but the five-time Olympic medallist nearly powered the team to first with his blazing final leg. The 26-year-old was the only man to enter both the 100m and 200m in Tokyo, taking bronze and gold, respectively.

Thursday's relay heat, taking place about 14 hours after the 200m, was De Grasse's seventh race in six days, but he appeared no worse for wear.

Canada won bronze in this relay at the 2016 Olympics with nearly the same foursome. Akeem Haynes took Blake's place in the final, while De Grasse subbed out for Bolade Ajomale in heats.

That Canadian squad set a national record to reach the Rio podium at 37.64, a mark which still stands today.

Brown previously placed sixth in the men's 200 in Tokyo, a career-best Olympic showing. Rodney failed to advance past heats in the event.

Jamaica posted the best qualifying time at 37.82 seconds.

Italy, Great Britain, Japan, China, Germany and Ghana also qualified for the final, which is scheduled to be run Friday at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The Americans, led by season-leading 100-metre sprinter Trayvon Bromell, failed to advance.