Canada wins Olympic bronze in men's 4x100m relay

The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake has captured Olympic bronze in Friday's final at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Canada also earned bronze in event at 2016 Rio Olympics

3 hours ago
Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Jerome Blake finished behind Italy, who won gold, and Great Britain, who took silver.

More to come.

