Canada wins Olympic bronze in men's 4x100m relay

The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team has captured Olympic bronze in Friday's final at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Jerome Blake finished behind Italy, who won gold, and Great Britain, who took silver.

THAT FINISH<br><br>Andre De Grasse does everything he can in the anchor leg of the 4x100m and pushes to bronze<br><br>The gold belongs to the Italians <a href="https://t.co/deEd4aEIBI">pic.twitter.com/deEd4aEIBI</a> —@CBCOlympics

