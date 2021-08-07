Canada's Elmore finishes 9th in Olympic marathon, nearly 2 decades after last Games

Nine years after leaving track and field behind, and 17 years since her last Olympic appearance, Canadian track and field athlete Malindi Elmore claimed a top-10 finish in the women's Olympic marathon.

The 41-year-old Kelowna, B.C., native overcame the scorching Sapporo heat to finish ninth with a time of 2:30:59 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. It is the best Olympic marathon finish by a Canadian woman in a non-boycott Games.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won her country's second straight Olympic gold in the event with a time of 2:27:20, while fellow Kenyan and world record holder Brigid Kosgei claimed silver (2:27:36).

American Molly Seidel, running in her third-ever marathon, took bronze at 2:27:46.

Returning Olympian Natasha Wodak, of Surrey, B.C., kept pace with Elmore for much of the race to finish 13th with a time of 2:30:59.

Tecumseh, Ont., native Dayna Pidhoresky was the final to finish, placing 73rd (3:03:10).

Elmore made her Olympic debut in 2004 in the 1,500m event, but she fell short of qualifying for the Games in 2008 and 2012 — leading her to walk away from the athletics world.

After making her comeback, she smashed the Canadian women's marathon record with a time of 2:24:50 in the Houston Marathon last year — besting the mark by more than two minutes. The mother of two only made her marathon debut in 2019.

Japan's Honami Maeda led out of the gate and set the pace early on, but the chasing pack began to split and quickly close the gap.

Kenya's Ruth Chepng'etich took the lead at the five kilometre mark with a time of 18:02, with Kosgei and Jepchirchir running alongside her among a large group. Kosgei set the women's marathon world record at the Chicago Marathon in 2019 (2:14:04).

Running together, Elmore andd Wodak were just three and four seconds back of the lead, respectively.

Returning Olympian Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel pushed ahead to keep pace near the front of the pack, right behind the Kenyan trio. The lead group began to diminish as the pace settled after 10km, and Elmore moved in line with the leaders following her strong start.

But Elmore began to fall back as the group continued to thin out, finding herself 15 seconds behind at the halfway mark — with Wodak five seconds behind Elmore.

Seidel and fellow American Sally Kipyego were among the pack at the front.

Chepng'etich finally fell off the group, and only nine runners remained in front as the race reached 30km with fatigue kicking in. Elmore and Wodak dug deep to power through and rejoin the group, but were behind by 51 seconds and 1:20, respectively.

Seidel charged to the lead of the group as the only American in the lead pack. But the two remaining Kenyan runners, Kosgei and Jepchirchir pushed right back to equal the pace.

Salpeter and Bahrain's Eunice Chumba rounded out the leading group of five as they progressed past 35km, with the leading Kenyan duo holding a one-second lead over the other three (2:02:58). Elmore dropped back to 1:47 behind the leaders.

Chumba fell off the pack, and it was just after the 37km mark that the Kenyans finally made their move to separate with a commanding lead.

Salpeter hit the wall, stopping entirely at the 38km mark to leave Seidel in bronze position. Seidel did everything she could to rejoin the leaders.

Jepchirchir pushed ahead at the 40km mark to leave Kosgei behind her in silver position entering the home stretch. Jepchirchir continued to build her lead to secure the win on the final kilometre.