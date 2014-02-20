Former Olympic hurdles champ Brianna Rollins-McNeal suspended for doping violation
Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.
29 year old American won gold at 2016 Rio Olympics
Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-metre hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013.
The AIU said it charged Rollins-McNeal with "tampering within the results management process," but did not specify details of the case.
The AIU cited a section in the World Anti-Doping Code that covers "conduct which subverts the doping control process."
The code gives one example as "altering identification numbers on a doping control form during testing."
Rollins-McNeal is the fourth fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the U.S. national championships.
