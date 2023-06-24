Zharnel Hughes breaks 30-year-old British 100m record with 'dream' run

Zharnel Hughes produced the performance of his dreams to break Linford Christie's 30-year-old British record in the 100 metres on Saturday, winning at the New York City Grand Prix in 9.83 seconds.

The 27-year-old exploded off the blocks and held off Jamaican Ackeem Blake by a tenth of a second to break former Olympic champion Christie's national record, set in August 1993, by 4-100ths of a second.

American Christian Coleman, the world champion in Doha four years ago, settled for third place in 10.02.

WATCH | Hughes breaks British 100m record:

Britain's Zharnel Hughes wins the men's 100m in New York Duration 2:40 British sprinter Zharnel Hughes sets a surprising and blistering time of 9.83 in the men's 100m at the World Athletics Tour stop in New York.

"I woke up with a dream this morning … this morning I woke up with 9.83 on my mind," said Hughes, who helped Britain to win bronze in the 4x100 relay at the world championships in Eugene last year.

"When I looked at the clock and saw 9.83 — I don't know if you saw my reaction — but I was like 'What just happened there!' It actually came through. Manifestation is real."

It was an auspicious performance for Hughes, who trains with retired great Usain Bolt's coach Glen Mills, with this year's worlds set for Aug. 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Hughes, who took silver in the 100 and gold in the 200 at the European Championships last year, told reporters he has "no expectations" for the worlds, with more work left to be done.

"I wasn't coming up here thinking about breaking records — I just wanted to run fast," said Hughes, who planned to reward himself with a classic slice of New York pizza after the Continental Tour Gold event.

"I didn't try to do anything crazy. I didn't try to say, 'Get the perfect start' — I didn't get the perfect start — but I relaxed and that's what's really important for me."

Canada's Ehrhardt 3rd in women's triple jump

Caroline Ehrhardt of Espanola, Ont., was the top Canadian on the day with a third-place finish in the women's triple jump.

The 31-year-old secured a jump of 13.80 metres, which trailed Dominica's Thea Lafond's first-place mark of 14.47 and American Keturah Orji (14.30).

WATCH | Full coverage of USATF NYC Grand Prix:

World Athletics Continental Tour: 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix Duration 2:01:52 Watch some of the best track and field athletes on the planet compete from New York City.

Madeleine Kelly of Hamilton was the only other Canadian competitor on Saturday, finishing 10th in the women's 800 with a time of 2:02.72.

The American trio of Athing Mu, Sage Hurta-Klecker and Allie Wilson went 1-2-3, with Mu being the lone competitor to break the two-minute mark in 1:58.73.