Triple world champion sprinter Lyles changes mind, will race at Diamond League Final

Top American sprinter Noah Lyles has decided to race one more time this season after all having won three gold medals at the World Athletics Championships last month.

American won men's 100 metres, 200 and 100 relay recently in Budapest, Hungary

American men's sprinter nears the finish line in a 200-metre race.
Noah Lyles will compete at the Diamond League Final later this month in Eugene, Ore., after previously announcing he would call it a season after prevailing for the sixth time in as many 200-metre races this year on Aug. 31 in Zurich. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old, who announced last week he was ending his season, now plans to run in the season-ending Prefontaine Classic Diamond League Final, Sept. 16-17 in Eugene, Ore.

"You know what … I might have another 100m in me for the year," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He followed it up with: "I'm coming to @nikepreclassic. Let's go out with a [explosion emoji]."

Lyles was one of the highlights at worlds in Budapest, Hungary, becoming the first male athlete since Jamaican Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100 metres, 200 and 4x100 relay.

WATCH | Lyles carries momentum from worlds to Zurich Diamond League:

Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles & more continue to reign post-worlds | Athletics North

23 hours ago
Duration 3:16
World champions from Budapest continued to deliver at Diamond League competition in Zurich and Xiamen. Here’s your long weekend recap from Athletics North.
