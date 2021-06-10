Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·New

Canada's Camryn Rogers shatters NCAA record to earn hammer throw gold

Canada's Camryn Rogers shattered the U.S. collegiate record in winning her second NCAA hammer throw title on Thursday.

22-year-old likely headed to Olympics after hurling 4th-longest toss of year

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Camryn Rogers, seen above in 2018, threw an NCAA women's record 75.52 metres to win the national hammer throw title on Thursday. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for IAAF)

Canada's Camryn Rogers shattered the U.S. collegiate record in winning her second NCAA hammer throw title on Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres — the fourth longest throw in the world this year — to win gold.

The junior at the University of California broke the previous NCAA record of 73.32 with her first throw of 74.97. She then crushed it again with a 75.52-metre bomb on the final throw of the competition.

Rogers is a virtual lock to be named to Canada's Olympic team for Tokyo, since she's already achieved the Tokyo Olympic standard and boasts Canada's best throw this season.

She won't compete at the Canadian trials later this month in Montreal. Athletics Canada has said because of the 14-day quarantine rules for people coming home to Canada, athletes don't need to compete at trials to be named to the team.

Rogers won the 2019 NCAA title. Last year's NCAA outdoor season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now