Canada's Camryn Rogers shatters NCAA record to earn hammer throw gold
22-year-old likely headed to Olympics after hurling 4th-longest toss of year
Canada's Camryn Rogers shattered the U.S. collegiate record in winning her second NCAA hammer throw title on Thursday.
The 22-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres — the fourth longest throw in the world this year — to win gold.
If we didn’t hear the *thud* at the end of the video, we would have sworn this throw from Camryn Rogers of <a href="https://twitter.com/CalTFXC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CalTFXC</a>, which set the 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 of 𝟳𝟰.𝟵𝟳𝗺 (𝟮𝟰𝟱-𝟭𝟭), hadn’t landed yet.<a href="https://t.co/20xga7MP9s">pic.twitter.com/20xga7MP9s</a>—@USTFCCCA
The junior at the University of California broke the previous NCAA record of 73.32 with her first throw of 74.97. She then crushed it again with a 75.52-metre bomb on the final throw of the competition.
She won't compete at the Canadian trials later this month in Montreal. Athletics Canada has said because of the 14-day quarantine rules for people coming home to Canada, athletes don't need to compete at trials to be named to the team.
Rogers won the 2019 NCAA title. Last year's NCAA outdoor season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
