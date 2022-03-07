Moh Ahmed improves his 10,000-metre Canadian record on track, ranks 9th all-time

Bowerman Track Club stars Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., and American Grant Fisher shone over 10,000 metres at The Ten meet on Sunday, setting respective national records in the process.

Ahmed finished second to Fisher in 26 minutes 34.14 seconds, lowering his Canadian record by more than 25 seconds (26:59.35) from the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The performance at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., ranks ninth all-time at the distance.

Last August, the 31-year-old became Canada's first Olympic medallist in the 5,000, capturing silver in Tokyo.

Wild.<br><br>New all-time 10,000m list<br><br>1. <a href="https://twitter.com/joshuacheptege1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joshuacheptege1</a> 26:11.00<br>2. Kenenisa Bekele 26:17.53<br>3. <a href="https://twitter.com/HaileGebr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HaileGebr</a> 26:22.75<br>4. Paul Tergat 26:27.85<br>5. Nicholas Kemboi 26:30.03<br>6. Abebe Dinkesa 26:30.74<br>7. <a href="https://twitter.com/Phresh_Fish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phresh_Fish</a> 26:33.84<br>8. Jacob Kiplimo 26:33.93<br>9. <a href="https://twitter.com/Moh_Speed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Moh_Speed</a> 26:34.14 <a href="https://t.co/EmjQcTxEW9">pic.twitter.com/EmjQcTxEW9</a> —@ChrisChavez

On Feb. 12, Ahmed placed second at the Boston University Valentine Invitational, clocking 12:56.87 to beat his previous national indoor 5,000 mark of 13:04.60.

He also holds the national 3,000-metre indoor mark, plus outdoor Canadian outdoor records in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000.

Fisher, 24, crossed the line in 26:33.84 to take down Galen Rupp's 26:44.36 mark and good for seventh all-time. The Calgary-born athlete also broke Rupp's indoor 5,000 record on Feb. 12, running 12:53.73 in Boston.

Toronto's Matt Hughes was among 12 who did not finish Sunday's race. He finished sixth in the Olympic men's 3,000 steeplechase in Tokyo.

In other Canadian results from Sunday's Sound Running event, Andrea Seccafien of Guelph, Ont., was among nine women to hit the 2022 world championship qualifying standard of 31.25 as she stopped the clock in 31:15.78. The 31-year-old's personal best is 31:13.94.

The world champioships are scheduled for July 15-24 in Eugene, Ore.

Vancouver's Luc Bruchet, also 31, won the U.S. Championship 10,000 heat in a 27:56.12 PB, closing with a 61.7-second final lap.