Another track record falls: Ahmed lowers his own Canadian 5,000 indoor record

Moh Ahmed broke his own Canadian indoor 5,000-metre record on Saturday.

The Olympic silver medallist in the 5,000 ran 12 minutes 56.87 seconds to finish second at the Boston University Valentine Invitational, lowering his previous mark of 13:04.60.

The 31-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., also holds the 3,000-metre indoor record, plus the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 national outdoor records.

Ahmed's record was the latest of several Canadian track and field records to fall this week. Gabriela DeBues-Stafford broke two records five days apart.

Also on Saturday, Kyra Constantine of Toronto broke the Canadian indoor 300 record in winning the American Track League Eastern Indoors. Her time of 36.94 lowered Sage Watson's time of 37.08 set in 2018.