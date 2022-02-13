Another track record falls: Ahmed lowers his own Canadian 5,000 indoor record
The Olympic silver medallist in the 5,000 ran 12 minutes 56.87 seconds to finish second at the Boston University Valentine Invitational, lowering his previous mark of 13:04.60.
31-year-old holds the 3,000-metre indoor record, multiple outdoor records
Moh Ahmed broke his own Canadian indoor 5,000-metre record on Saturday.
The Olympic silver medallist in the 5,000 ran 12 minutes 56.87 seconds to finish second at the Boston University Valentine Invitational, lowering his previous mark of 13:04.60.
The 31-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., also holds the 3,000-metre indoor record, plus the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 national outdoor records.
Ahmed's record was the latest of several Canadian track and field records to fall this week. Gabriela DeBues-Stafford broke two records five days apart.
Also on Saturday, Kyra Constantine of Toronto broke the Canadian indoor 300 record in winning the American Track League Eastern Indoors. Her time of 36.94 lowered Sage Watson's time of 37.08 set in 2018.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?