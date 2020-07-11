Moh Ahmed shatters Canadian 5,000 record to crack all-time top-10 list
Moh Ahmed shattered his own Canadian record in the 5,000 metres at the Portland Intersquad Meet. The 29-year-old from St. Catharines Ont., won the race in 12 minutes 47.20 seconds, bettering his previous mark of 12:53.16 set last summer in Rome.
The 29-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., won the race in 12 minutes 47.20 seconds, bettering his previous mark of 12:53.16 set last summer in Rome.
Ahmed cracked the world's top-10 all-time list of 5,000 runners with Friday night's result.
Last fall, he won bronze in the 5,000 at the world track and field championships in Doha, Qatar.
He became the first Canadian to dip under the 13-minute mark when he broke his previous record last summer.
Ahmed was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and moved to Canada at the age of 11. He trains with the Bowerman Track Club in Portland.
