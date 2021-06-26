Skip to Main Content

Legendary distance runner Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Mo Farah will not defend his 10,000-metre title at the Tokyo Olympics after missing the qualifying time in an invitational race on Friday at the British athletics championships in Manchester, England.

'I ran my lungs out,' 4-time Summer Games champion says of 10,000-metre effort

The Associated Press ·
Mo Farah, Britain's multiple Olympic and world distance champion, will not defend his 10,000-metre title next month at the Summer Games in Tokyo after failing to qualify at the British athletics championships on Friday. (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Mo Farah failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday and will not defend his 10,000-metre title.

The four-time Olympic champion, split between the 5,000 and 10,000, missed the qualifying time in an invitational 10,000 at the British athletics championships in Manchester, England.

Farah needed to go under 27 minutes 28 seconds to earn his place on the plane to Tokyo ahead of Sunday's deadline but he clocked 27:47.0 and will not defend the 10,000 title he won in 2012 and 2016 in London and Rio, respectively.

"You go out there and give it all and that's all you have," said Britain's multiple world distance champion. "It's quite windy. I tried to push and push and I ran my lungs out.

"I've had a wonderful career. I'm very grateful. That's all I had today. It's a tough one. I've always said if I can't compete with the best, I'm not going to be in a final. Tonight wasn't good enough."

The invitational race was hastily arranged after Farah failed to qualify during the 10,000 trials in Birmingham this month.

He was the second Brit home in eighth on that occasion, stopping the clock in 27:50.54, and blamed an ankle problem for hampering his attempt.

More from Tokyo 2020

It was the first time he had lost a 10,000 race in a decade having decided to return to the track after focusing on the marathon since 2017.

Farah was also a double Olympic champion in the 5,000.

WATCH | Farah sets men's 1-hour world record:

Mo Farah sets new men's 1-hour world record

Sports

10 months ago
2:31
4-time Olympic champion Mo Farah of Great Britain set a new men's world record in the one-hour race, running 21.33 kilometres at the Memorial Van Damme meeting in Brussels. 2:31
