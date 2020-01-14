2018 Commonwealth sprint champion handed 2-year doping ban
Michelle Lee Ahye, the 100-metre gold medallist from the Commonwealth Games in 2018, was banned for two years on Tuesday for failing to notify doping testers about her whereabouts.
Michelle Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago missed 3 tests in 12 months
Michelle Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago missed three tests during a 12-month period across 2018 and '19, and had been provisionally suspended since Aug. 30 last year.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said her ban takes affect from April 19, 2019, the date of her last missed test.
She won the 100 at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast and won silver at the Pan American Games last year.
