Marco Arop sets Canadian 1,000m indoor record at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Canada's Marco Arop won the men's 1,000 metres in a Canadian indoor record time at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Sunday to claim his fourth middle-distance national record time.

The Khartoum, Sudan, native, who resides in Edmonton, clocked in at two minutes 14.74 seconds, which tops Nathan Brannen's previous mark of 2:16.87 from 2014.

The 25-year-old was also only 0.54 seconds off of the indoor world record time of 2:14.20, set by Ayanleh Souleiman of Djibouti in 2016 in Stockholm.

SO CLOSE to a world record!<br><br>Marco Arop 🇨🇦 finishes just about half a second off the men's 1,000m indoor world record with a 2:14.74 win at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldIndoorTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldIndoorTour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbigp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbigp</a> <a href="https://t.co/vqtzEONjMh">pic.twitter.com/vqtzEONjMh</a> —@FloTrack

The competition in Boston on Sunday wasn't as contentious, as Arop led through every 200-metre split at the Track at New Balance, and finished more than two seconds ahead of all other competitors.

Americans Bryce Hoppel (2:16.91), Sam Ellis (2:17.10) and Josh Hoey (2:17.23) — the latter two of which set personal-best times — placed second through fourth.

Arop is just over one week removed from lowering his national indoor record in the men's 800m, set in 2019, by 0.40 seconds when he finished with a time of 1:45.50 at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Jan. 27.

Last September, Arop broke Brandon McBride's Canadian record in the 800m at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, Ore., clocking 1:42.85 to finish second behind Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

WATCH | Arop's Canadian-record 800m run at 2023 Diamond League Final:

A year prior at Diamond League Monaco, Arop's 2:14.35 time bested Brannen's previous record by 2.17 seconds, set in Linz, Austria, in 2012, earning another second-place finish behind Jake Wightman of Great Britain.

Arop will hope to carry this momentum into Paris this summer for his second Olympic Games.

The Canadian finished seventh in his semifinal heat in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, placing 14th overall.