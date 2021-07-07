Canadian runner Marco Arop hopeful of breakthrough in Monaco before Olympic debut

Chris Woods marvels at Marco Arop's growth as a middle-distance runner. His buy-in of increased aerobic training last fall leading to more consistent performances on the track. His ability to stay calm on the biggest of stages. And his appreciation of every chance to practice and race.

Arop's coach from his days racing at Mississippi State University and since turning pro in December 2019, Woods believes he isn't far off the Canadian record in the men's 800 metres and in contention to win an Olympic medal.

"As a coach and mentor who has seen him grow up these last three and a half, four years, it's been amazing," Woods told CBC Sports over the phone this week. "He has not even scraped the surface of his abilities."

Arop will compete for the final time before his Olympic debut in Tokyo later this month at a Diamond League meet Friday in Monaco after setting a personal-best time of one minute 44 seconds in Stockholm on Sunday. The 800 is scheduled for 3:06 p.m. ET, with CBC Sports providing live stream coverage starting at 2 p.m.

Arop is confident of a fast time in Monaco, where he set his previous PB of 1:44.14 last Aug. 14, feeling Friday could be the "perfect race" leading into Tokyo with the right pace.

The Edmonton native noted he wasn't aggressive early in the first of two laps in Sweden and should have put more weight on his big toes to run more efficiently and hold form. He also admitted to easing the pace after pulling away from his opponents about 200 metres from the finish line, a move Arop discussed before the race with Woods.

"I can't fall asleep at any point. If I commit to a pace I have to maintain or go faster," the six-foot-four Arop said. "It's easier to maintain a certain speed than to slow down and try to pick it up at the end."

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, the world's No. 2-ranked runner in the 800, passed Arop down the final stretch for the victory in a 2021 world-leading time of 1:43:84.

"With 150 to 200 metres left," said Woods, "you have to view it as a new race and be able to find those gears to hold off everybody and finish strong."

Hitting PB after month off 'good sign'

The coach called it a "decent" performance for Arop considering he hadn't raced for a month but pointed out the 22-year-old must perfect his first lap to reach the proper split time and better position himself in the opening 400 metres.

"He wasn't far off, but those minute misses or hits can be the difference between winning and losing a race," said Woods, who broke the MSU indoor 800 record in 2008. "For him to hit a [PB] in what was pretty much a rust-buster, that's a good sign for us."

"If we keep running races around our [PB] eventually [Arop] is going to get the breakthrough track and field athletes long for."

A lot of kids and athletes get nervous and tight on these [big] stages. Marco has the ability to stay cool, calm and collected. — Chris Woods, head track and field coach at Mississippi State University

Brandon McBride, who is also Olympic-bound and ran 1:45.51 on Tuesday in his first race in nearly two years, will be looking to lower his 1:43.20 Canadian mark in Tokyo.

According to Woods, Arop's ability to hover around 1:44 in three outdoor races this season stems from aerobic improvements the runner began to make last fall. The added physical strength from an increased volume in workouts also has allowed three-time All-American to run faster for longer periods of time.

While Arop is quick to praise Woods' training methods for his success this season, the coach understands the young Sudan-born athlete is a special talent.

"He truly appreciates every single opportunity to race and practice, and never takes it for granted," said Woods, who will join Arop at Canada's training camp in Gifu, Japan a few days before the Olympics. "He has an incredible mental ability. A lot of kids and athletes get nervous and tight on these [major championship] stages. Marco has the ability to stay cool, calm and collected. I know he can handle any moment."

The road to Tokyo hasn't always been smooth for Arop, who was hampered by a hamstring injury early in 2019 ahead of a breakout season that included a Pan Am gold medal, seventh-place finish in the final of his world championship debut and Canadian indoor record.

A support team featuring his family, close friends, Canadian physiotherapist Marilou Lamy, massage therapist Ewaldson Francois, coaches Ron Thompson and Woods, along with managers John Regis and Ramon Clay, has made the difference.

"I thank God for putting these people in my life at the right time," Arop said. "I believe this journey happens when you put trust in the people who want to see you succeed.

"I can't emphasize how much an honour it is to be able to represent Canada and everyone around me at the Olympics. It's truly bigger than myself."

Fellow Canadians Andre De Grasse (3:28 p.m.), javelin thrower Liz Gleadle (2:24 p.m.) and high jumper Django Lovett (1:50 p.m.) are the other Canadians slated to compete in Monaco.

Sprinter De Grasse is eyeing a second consecutive win in the 100 after making it two straight in the 200 on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary. Gleadle finished third at the Continental Tour event while Lovett is coming off a Canadian title win in Montreal, where he cleared 2.33 metres to match the automatic Olympic entry standard.

WATCH | Meet Canada's Olympic track and field team: