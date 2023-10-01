Kieran Lumb 5th in elite men's mile, top Canadian at 1st world road running championships

Kieran Lumb nearly set his fourth Canadian record in a month on a day he admits to not running an A-plus race.

The Vancouver native was fifth in a field of 35 in the elite men's mile (1,609 metres) at the first World Athletics Road Running Championships on Sunday in Riga, Latvia.

In the second road mile of his career, Lumb reached the finish in a personal-best three minutes 56.98 seconds, less than one second behind the Canadian record of 3:56 by Graham Hood from Dec. 13, 1997. Hood ran the Olympic 1,500m on the track in 1992 (Barcelona) and 1996 (Atlanta) and is a former national record holder in the distance.

"It was solid, not an A-plus performance. I came in thinking there was a good chance if I had a good race, I'd be able to medal," Lumb, who focused on the 1,500 for much of this season, told CBC Sports after Sunday's race. "Maybe I could have been a little more clever, tactically, with this race.

"There was a big headwind the last 800 metres and I found myself in a position of not being in the lead but [near the] front and taking a lot of the wind. In hindsight, I should have tucked in behind someone. "But in the mile everything happens so quickly, you have to react, make those tactical decisions second nature and [for me] they're not quite second nature. I think they will be eventually."

The 25-year-old Lumb, who turned professional in April and signed with Swiss running brand On, set three PBs during his final indoor season with the University of Washington Huskies in Seattle, including 3:52.62 in the mile.

Lumb, who graduated in March, was among eight Husky men to run under four minutes in the outdoor mile at a January meet UW hosted. They repeated the feat indoors on Feb. 26 in Boston, with Lumb leading the way with a 3:52.62 PB.

Andy Powell, the Canadian's coach the past two years at UW, envisions Lumb breaking the Canadian outdoor mile record of 3:50.26 held by Kevin Sullivan since July 28, 2000.

"He can run well over 100 miles a week but [a week ago] he ran 51 [seconds] no problem [to close a 1,500] so he's got some speed and endurance," Powell, who believes Lumb's best event is the 5,000, told CBC Sports earlier this week. "He will run fast in the 5K at some point and break 13 minutes."

2 track bests in 4 days

At his debut World Athletics Championships in August, Lumb ran 3:36.66 for eighth in his 1,500 heat but didn't qualify for the semifinals in Budapest, Hungary.

But he shook off any disappointment, delivering a 3:34.55 PB two weeks later in Padova, Italy. He then lowered his best in the 3,000 twice in four days to 7:36.46 in Zagreb, Croatia.

American Hobbs Kessler won Sunday's race on a wide, flat course in a world record 3:56.13. Callum Ellson of Great Britain (3:56.41) and Sam Prakel, Lumb's training partner, rounded out the medal podium. Prakel stopped the clock in 3:56.43 after holding the previous world mark of 4:01.21 since April.

"I am fit, I wanted nothing but the win, so I went for it," Kessler told reporters.

"I would say the road mile is a very American event — Sam [Prakel] and I are very experienced in the event, possibly running the mile maybe 10 times this year, and I am very proud of Sam and very proud of myself."

The road mile was made an official world record discipline on Sept. 1.

Hamilton's Robert Heppenstall was the other Canadian in the men's mile. He placed 33rd in 4:27.96, a PB for the 26-year-old.

Flanagan falls short of Canadian 5K mark

Nine other elite runners from Canada competed at the event, which also included the women's mile, along with the 5K and half marathon for men and women.

Ben Flanagan, who hails from Kitchener, Ont., but lives in Ann Arbor, Mich., was 12th of 41 finishers in the men's 5K. He clocked 13:34, eight seconds shy of his Canadian record and 14 seconds off Ben True's North American mark from 2017.

Flanagan, 28, opened his outdoor track campaign in the 5,000 with a 13:13.97 PB. He didn't get out of the heats at his first World Athletics Championships in August, running 13:38.69 in Budapest, Hungary. In January, he'll target the 13:05 automatic entry standard for the Paris Olympics next summer.

Four other Canadians set PBs on Sunday: Glynis Sim, women's mile (4;36.81, 12th of 29 finishers); Regan Yee, women's mile (4:48.31, 22nd); Jessy Lacourse, women's 5K (16:15); and Thomas Fafard, men's 5K (14:08, 32nd).

Other Canadian results:

Julie-Anne Staehli, women's 5K (15:55, 17th of 34 finishers)

Sasha Gollish, women's half marathon (1:19:25, 61st of 70 finishers)

Phil Parrot-Migas, men's half marathon (1:07:59, 78th of 90 finishers)

Justin Kent, men's half marathon (did not finish)

Welteji sets women's world mark in mile

Another road world record tumbled when Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji beat Faith Kipyegon in the women's race.

She reeled in Kenyan two-time Olympic gold medallist Kipyegon, finishing in 4:20.98.

The previous world record of 4:27.97 was held by Nikki Hiltz of the United States.

"I came here to win, to write the history and to motivate the new generations of our athletes," said Welteji, who won silver in the 1,500 at the recent world championships.

"When I approached the last stretch of the course and saw the finish line, that was the time when I decided to challenge Kipyegon's leading position. ... I had the feeling that Kipyegon would be a bit tired, so I believed it was possible to beat her today."

The outright men's record for the mile is 3:43.13, set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999. The women's mark of 4:07.64 was set by Kipyegon earlier this year.