Watch the 2021 World Athletics Relays

Watch live action from the 2021 World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

2021 World Athletic Relays on CBC - DAY 1

Day 1 of the World Athletic Relays will be coming to you from Chorzów, Poland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 World Athletics Relays in Chorzów, Poland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

For more action from the World Athletics Relays, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. For television broadcast times, check your local listings.

With files from The Canadian Press

