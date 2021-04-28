Watch the 2021 World Athletics Relays
Watch live action from the 2021 World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 World Athletics Relays in Chorzów, Poland.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
For more action from the World Athletics Relays, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. For television broadcast times, check your local listings.
With files from The Canadian Press
