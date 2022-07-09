Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch the 2022 World Athletics Championships

Watch live coverage of the 2022 World Athletics Championships from Eugene, Oregon. Several Canadian Olympic athletes will be in competition, looking to earn the title of 'world champion.'

Live coverage continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET from Eugene, Oregon

CBC Sports ·
(World Athletics)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Several Canadian Olympic athletes will be in competition, looking to earn the title of 'world champion.'

Live coverage continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, and runs through the final day of competition, on Sunday, July 24.

WATCH l Day 4 CBC Sports Live Pre-Show (7:30 p.m. ET): 

CBC Sports Live Pre-Show: World Athletics Championships - Day 4

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
CBC Sports Live brings you the biggest stories from the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
WATCH l Day 4 Afternoon session (7:35 p.m. ET): 

2022 World Athletics Championships on CBC: Day 4 - Afternoon Session

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
The world's best track and field athletes will descend on Eugene, Oregon in an event of epic proportions.
WATCH l Day 4 Primetime (8 p.m. ET): 

World Athletics Championships Primetime: DAY 4

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
The world's best track and field athletes will descend on Eugene, Oregon in an event of epic proportions.
WATCH l Men's high jump final (8:35 p.m. ET): 

2022 World Athletics Championships on CBC: Day 4 - Men's High Jump Final

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Watch the worlds best Men's High Jumpers, as they compete in Eugene, Oregon.
WATCH l Women's triple jump final (9:25 p.m. ET): 

2022 World Athletics Championships on CBC: Day 4 - Women's Triple Jump Final

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Watch the worlds best Women's Triple Jumpers, as they compete in Eugene, Oregon.

 

Comments

