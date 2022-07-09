Watch the 2022 World Athletics Championships
Watch live coverage of the 2022 World Athletics Championships from Eugene, Oregon. Several Canadian Olympic athletes will be in competition, looking to earn the title of 'world champion.'
Live coverage continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET from Eugene, Oregon
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
- Camryn Rogers captures historic hammer throw silver for Canada's 1st medal at 2022 world championships
Live coverage continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, and runs through the final day of competition, on Sunday, July 24.
WATCH l Day 4 CBC Sports Live Pre-Show (7:30 p.m. ET):
WATCH l Day 4 Afternoon session (7:35 p.m. ET):
WATCH l Day 4 Primetime (8 p.m. ET):
WATCH l Men's high jump final (8:35 p.m. ET):
WATCH l Women's triple jump final (9:25 p.m. ET):
