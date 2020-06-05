Watch the Ultimate Garden Clash: Combined Events edition

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET to watch action from the Ultimate Garden Clash.

The third edition of the event features the world's top three decathletes – Kevin Mayer of France, Germany's Niklas Kaul, and Maicel Uibo of Estonia – facing off in a unique virtual 'triathlon' from their respective training bases in France, Germany and the U.S.

The trio will compete in one discipline of each of the core athletics groups of running, jumping and throwing.

The combined events competition follows events in both men's and women's pole vault last month.