Watch the World Athletics Continental Tour from Poland
Watch coverage from a World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Poland, beginning on Sunday at noon ET.
Coverage begins Sunday, Sept. 6 at noon ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at noon ET to watch the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Poland.
Return on Monday at 4 p.m. ET for an encore presentation of the event.
