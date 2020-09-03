Skip to Main Content
Watch the World Athletics Continental Tour from Poland

Watch coverage from a World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Poland, beginning on Sunday at noon ET.

Coverage begins Sunday, Sept. 6 at noon ET

Watch as some of the elite track and field athletes compete from Silesia, Poland. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Sunday at noon ET to watch the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Poland.

Return on Monday at 4 p.m. ET for an encore presentation of the event. 

