Watch the World Athletics Continental Tour from Hungary
Watch an encore presentation of the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Hungary, beginning on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Hungary.
Coverage begins on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.
Return on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET for an encore presentation.
CBC will provide coverage of the Continental Tour throughout the season, including the meet in Japan on Aug. 23.
See broadcast schedule for full listings.
