Watch the World Athletics Continental Tour from Finland

Watch the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Finland, beginning on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

CBC will be providing coverage of the Continental Tour throughout the season, including the meet in Hungary on Aug. 19 and in Japan on Aug. 23. 

See broadcast schedule for full listings. 

