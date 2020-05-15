Watch Canada's Alysha Newman compete in virtual pole vault event

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the second Ultimate Garden Clash pole vault event.

Canada's Alysha Newman will compete against reigning Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi and two-time U.S. indoor champion Katie Nageotte in a competition that will see the athletes try to clear a four-metre vault as many times as possible in 30 minutes.

WATCH | Newman shows how she'll compete in an international event, at home:

The Canadian pole vaulter explains her pole vault set up and how competing allows her to give back during quarantine. 3:22

The women's event comes after France's Renaud Lavillenie, Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and American Sam Kendricks competed in a men's pole vault competition held in their own yards.

WATCH | 3 of the world's top male pole vaulters compete remotely:

Pole vault stars Renaud Lavillenie, Mondo Duplantis and Sam Kendricks hold a competition in their own backyards. 5:11

Duplantis, a world record-holder, and Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, each cleared a height of five metres 36 times over a span of 30 minutes that was broadcast by World Athletics on its social media channels. Both had one miss. Kendricks got the bronze by clearing the bar 26 times in a competition featuring three of the event's biggest names.