Watch Canada's Alysha Newman compete in virtual pole vault event
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the second Ultimate Garden Clash pole vault event.
Canada's Alysha Newman will compete against reigning Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi and two-time U.S. indoor champion Katie Nageotte in a competition that will see the athletes try to clear a four-metre vault as many times as possible in 30 minutes.
WATCH | Newman shows how she'll compete in an international event, at home:
The women's event comes after France's Renaud Lavillenie, Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and American Sam Kendricks competed in a men's pole vault competition held in their own yards.
WATCH | 3 of the world's top male pole vaulters compete remotely:
Duplantis, a world record-holder, and Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, each cleared a height of five metres 36 times over a span of 30 minutes that was broadcast by World Athletics on its social media channels. Both had one miss. Kendricks got the bronze by clearing the bar 26 times in a competition featuring three of the event's biggest names.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.