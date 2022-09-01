Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field·New

Track's world indoors in China postponed again to 2025

The world indoor track championships in China were postponed for a third time Thursday, pushing the event first scheduled for 2020 back to 2025. World Athletics cited "ongoing pandemic conditions" in China for postponing the March 2023 world indoors in Nanjing by two years.

World Athletics cited 'ongoing pandemic conditions' in China

The Associated Press ·
President of World Athletics Sebastian Coe, seen above in May 2021, said the early decision to push back China's hosting duties was "to give certainty to athletes and member federations preparing for the 2023 competition season." (Shuji Kajiyama/The Associated Press)

The world indoor track championships in China were postponed for a third time Thursday, pushing the event first scheduled for 2020 back to 2025.

World Athletics cited "ongoing pandemic conditions" in China for postponing the March 2023 world indoors in Nanjing by two years.

China is pursuing a strict "zero COVID" policy that also saw its hosting of soccer's 2023 Asian Cup cancelled in May.

Since the COVID-19 coronavirus spread from Wuhan in late-2019, the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing has been the only significant international sports event held in China. It was held under strict lockdown conditions with no fans at most events.

Nanjing was scheduled to host the world indoors in March 2020, then 2021, 2023 and now 2025.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the early decision was "to give certainty to athletes and member federations preparing for the 2023 competition season."

"Unfortunately, the time frame will prevent us from relocating the 2023 event," Coe said, "but the indoor championships will return in 2024 in Glasgow."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now