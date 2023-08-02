Botswanan Letsile Tebogo sprints to men's U20 100m world record of 9.91 seconds

Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the heats of the senior world championships last month, but clearly could have gone even faster.

Tebogo made a blistering start at Cali's Pascual Guerrero Stadium and coasted through the final 20 metres, turning to gesticulate at silver medallist Bouwahjgie Nkrumie with a huge smile on his face as he cruised to the line.

The early celebrations were a deliberate echo of Bolt's when the Jamaican great won the first of his eight Olympic sprint gold medals in a world record 9.69 at the 2008 Beijing Games.

"If somebody took it as disrespect, I'm really sorry," Tebogo told the World Athletics website.

"[It was so] everybody watching at home can enjoy the race, to remind them a little bit about what Usain Bolt did back in the day. He's my idol, the person I look up to."

Did you know ?<br><br>🇧🇼 Letsile Tebogo is the only athlete classified in men’s 100m, 200m and 400m for Budapest 2023 🇭🇺 <br><br>100m (9.91)<br>200m (19.50)<br>400m (44.75)<br><br>He also is the only athlete classified in men’s 100m, 200m, 400m for Paris 2024 Olympic Games 🇫🇷 so far —@AlmeidaVictorK

Comparisons with Bolt immediately flooded onto social media and the run attracted the attention of the man himself, who retweeted the result.

Tebogo said he thought could have run as fast as 9.80 had he not coasted through the end of the race.

"We have more races to come, we didn't want to go that far," said Tebogo, ranked 11th in the world in the 100.

"But this is my year as a junior, we have to leave [the record] here for the next generation to come and break it."

On June 23, Tebogo set the African record in the 200, finishing second to American Noah Lyles (19.47) in 19.50 at the London Athletics Meet.

WATCH | Lyles runs 19.47 season world-leading time over 200m:

Noah Lyles runs 200m meet record in London Duration 2:27 The American ran the race in just 19.47 seconds to top the Diamond League podium.

The old mark of 19.68 was held by Frankie Fredericks of Nambia since the 1996 Atlanta Olympic final. Tebogo's previous best was 19.87 from earlier this season, his winning time at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix.

The world No. 3 sprinter's time ranks sixth all-time behind Bolt (19.19), Yohan Blake (19.26), Lyles (19.30), Michael Johnson (19.32) and Erriyon Knighton (19.49).