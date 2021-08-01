Lalonde reclaims Canadian 3,000m steeplechase record, advances to Olympic final
Moncton, N.B., native ran 8th fastest time in heats
Genevieve Lalonde has reclaimed her Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Olympic final.
The 29-year-old from Moncton, N.B., ran nine minutes 22.64 seconds in sizzling 39 degree Celsius heat at Olympic Stadium, the eighth fastest time in Sunday morning's heats.
She reclaimed the record by beating the 9:27.54 posted last month by Regan Yee.
Alycia Butterworth of Parksville, B.C., ran 9:34.25 and also didn't advance.
Winfred Yavi of Bahrain had the fastest time of the morning (9:10.80).
Canadian Camryn Rogers clinched a spot in the women's hammer throw final. The 22-year-old from Richmond, B.C., who recently won the NCAA championships and shattered the scholastic record, threw 73.97 metres, the fourth-best throw on the day.
Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland threw 76.99 to lead the field.
