Lalonde reclaims Canadian 3,000m steeplechase record, advances to Olympic final

Genevieve Lalonde has reclaimed her Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Olympic final.

Moncton, N.B., native ran 8th fastest time in heats

The Canadian Press ·
29-year-old Genevieve Lalonde broke fellow Canadian Regan Yee's national record in round one of the women's 3000-metre steeplechase heats on Sunday in Tokyo. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old from Moncton, N.B., ran nine minutes 22.64 seconds in sizzling 39 degree Celsius heat at Olympic Stadium, the eighth fastest time in Sunday morning's heats.

She reclaimed the record by beating the 9:27.54 posted last month by Regan Yee.

Yee, from South Hazelton, B.C., ran 9:41.14 and didn't move on. She broke Lalonde's previous record on June 29, the last possible day to qualify for the Olympics.

Alycia Butterworth of Parksville, B.C., ran 9:34.25 and also didn't advance.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain had the fastest time of the morning (9:10.80).

Canadian Camryn Rogers clinched a spot in the women's hammer throw final. The 22-year-old from Richmond, B.C., who recently won the NCAA championships and shattered the scholastic record, threw 73.97 metres, the fourth-best throw on the day.

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland threw 76.99 to lead the field.

