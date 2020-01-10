Skip to Main Content
Kenyan marathon star Kiprotich suspended for doping offences

Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, the former world record-holder for the men's marathon, has been provisionally suspended for doping violations.

Former world record-holder charged with 2 breaches of anti-doping rules

The Associated Press
Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich of Kenya celebrates as he crosses the finish line in second place at the 2017 New York marathon. (Getty Images)

The 37-year-old Kenyan was charged with two breaches of anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

"The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich of Kenya for whereabouts failures & tampering," the body said.

The AIU didn't disclose any more information.

"No prohibited substance was found," Kiprotich's management, VolareSports Running, claimed in a statement on Facebook.

The company said the charge regarding alleged or attempted tampering "concerns an explanation that was given in the results management process regarding a possible whereabouts failure and does not concern tampering with a doping test itself."

It didn't elaborate any further.

Kiprotich broke the marathon world record time in Berlin in 2013, setting 1 hours three minutes 23 seconds. A year earlier, he earned bronze at the London Olympics.

He has also won marathon races in New York, London, and Tokyo.

