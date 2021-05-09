Skip to Main Content

Justyn Knight hits Olympic 1,500m qualifying standard at California track and field meet

Canada's Justyn Knight ran under the Olympic standard and finished second in the men's 1,500 metres Sunday at the USATF Golden Games.

Canadian runner clocks 3:33.41 PB, could run event and 5,000 in Tokyo

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto native Justyn Knight, seen in this file photo from February, beat the Tokyo qualifying mark of three minutes 35 seconds with a personal-best time of 3:33.41 on Sunday at the USATF Golden Games. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Knight, from Toronto, beat the Tokyo qualifying mark of three minutes 35 seconds with a personal-best time of 3:33.41.

Ollie Hoare of Australia was first in 3:33.19.

In other Canadian results, Toronto's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford finished second in the women's 1,500 metres with a season-best time of 4:00.69, just ahead of American Shannon Osika (4:00.73).

Elle Purrier of the United States was first with a time of 3:58.36.

Toronto's Lucia Stafford, Gabriela's younger sister, was fifth with a personal best time of 4:05.30.

Jillian Weir of Kingston, Ont., placed second in the women's hammer throw with a distance of 68.49 metres. Gwendolyn Berry of the United States was first with a throw of 73.73 metres.

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu of Windsor, Ont., ran under the Olympic standard for a second time and was third in the women's 800 metres with a season-best time of 1:58.62.

Jemma Reekie (1:58.27) and Laura Muir (1:58.46), both from Britain, were first and second respectively.

Toronto's Aaron Brown was fourth in the men's 200 metres, and Sarah Mitton of Broklyn, Ont., was fourth in the women's shot put.

WATCH | Mandy Bujold on her fight to compete in Tokyo:

Mandy Bujold on being denied Olympic berth by IOC

Sports

4 days ago
4:44
Canadian Boxer Mandy Bujold speaks with Anastasia Bucsis on how she's feeling after being denied an Olympic berth from the IOC. Arbitration pursuit will be a last-ditch effort for her to obtain entry into Tokyo Games 4:44
