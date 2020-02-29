Justyn Knight shatters Canadian 1,500m indoor track record at Boston meet
Toronto's Justyn Knight set a new Canadian indoor record in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday at the Boston University Last Chance meet, posting a winning time of three minutes 36.13 seconds to better Doug Consiglio's mark of 3:38.73, set in 1986.
Toronto's Justyn Knight set a new Canadian indoor record in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday at the Boston University Last Chance meet.
Knight won gold in three minutes 36.13 seconds, easily bettering Doug Consiglio's record of 3:38.73 set in 1986.
Britain's Chris O'Hare was second in 3:36.40 and Izaic Yorks of the United States was third in 3:37.81.
Knight's time on Friday was also the third fastest in the world for 2020.
