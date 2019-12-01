Joshua Cheptegei adds road race world record to cross-country, track titles
Ugandan runner cruises to win after passing pacemakers before race's halfway point
Joshua Cheptegei broke the world record in a 10-kilometre road race in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday.
The Ugandan set a time of 26 minutes 38 seconds — six seconds faster than the previous record held by Kenya's Patrick Komon since 2010.
Cheptegei was coming off world titles in cross country and track events this season.
"World cross champion in Denmark, 10,000-metre world champion in Doha and now the world record here in Valencia. What a year it has been," the 23-year-old Cheptegei said, according to World Athletics.
"I can't believe it! I knew that Valencia was going to be a really fast course, one of the fastest in the world. So to get to achieve what we came here for is something really special."
Cheptegei overtook his pacemakers before the halfway point and was on his own the rest of the race in the eastern Spanish city.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.