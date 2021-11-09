Skip to Main Content
Kenya court says slain Olympic runner's husband must take mental health test

A Kenyan court on Tuesday ordered the husband of slain Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop, who has been arraigned on suspicion of her murder, to undergo a mental health test before entering a plea, which he will do on Nov. 16, court officials said.

Agnes Tirop, 25, was found stabbed to death on Oct. 13 at her home in Iten

The husband of slain distance runner Agnes Tirop has been ordered by a Kenyan court to take a mental health test before entering a plea. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/File)

Tirop, 25, was found stabbed to death in her home in the Rift Valley town of Iten on Oct. 13, in an incident that has shone the spotlight on violence against women in Kenya.

Her husband Ibrahim Rotich, 41, was arrested the following day in the coastal city of Mombasa. Police said he had been trying to flee the country.

Rotich appeared in Eldoret court on Tuesday in handcuffs with a hat and mask covering most of his face, Reuters footage showed.

Neither Rotich, nor his representatives, have made any public comments on the case.

In September, Tirop smashed the women-only 10-kilometre world record in Germany. She won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 world championships in the 10,000 metres.

