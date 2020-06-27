Skip to Main Content
Half marathon world-record holder hit by motorcycle, breaks leg

Kenyan half marathon world-record holder Geoffrey Kamworor suffered a fractured tibia (shinbone) after being hit from behind by a motorcycle during a training run on Thursday, local media have reported.

2019 New York Marathon men's champ Geoffrey Kamworer 'doing well' after surgery

Half marathon world-record holder Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya had surgery Saturday after breaking his right shinbone when struck by a motorcycle during a training run. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/File)

The 27-year-old, who won the New York marathon last year, told the Daily Nation newspaper that his leg and head were injured in the accident.

"I was one kilometre away from my home during my morning run when a speeding motorcycle hit me from behind and I fell down injuring my leg," Kamworor said.

"I also got injuries in my head and he helped me up and took me to the hospital."

The doctor who treated Kamworor told the newspaper the runner had fractured his right tibia (shinbone) shaft and had bruises on his head but was doing well after surgery.

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who trains with Kamworor, wished his compatriot a quick recovery.

"The world is full of uncertainties, one of them is what happened to my teammate and friend," Kipchoge said.

