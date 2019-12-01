Geneviève Lalonde defends her crown at the Canadian cross-country championships

Geneviève Lalonde, 28, successfully defended her title in the women's senior 10 kilometre at the Canadian cross-country championship on Saturday in Abbotsford, B.C.

The native of Moncton, N.B., dominated the field at Clearbrook Park to clock a winning-time of 33 minutes, 22.356 seconds.

Sarah Inglis (33:31.982) of Langley, B.C. came in second, while Calgarian Maria Bernard-Galea (33:46.692) took third.

On the men's side Mike Tate edged two-time defending champion Lucas Bruchet by less than two seconds.

The native of Antigonish, N.S. was first to the line with a victorious 29 minutes, 10.345 seconds, while Vancouver's Bruchette came in at 29 minutes,12.095 seconds.

Connor Black (29:18.824) of Forest Ont. finished third.