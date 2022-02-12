Gabriela DeBues-Stafford smashes own Canadian indoor record in 5,000m distance
26-year-old from London, Ont., sets mark during David Hemery Valentine Invitational
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford continued her assault of the Canadian track and field record book on Friday.
Less than a week after she shattered the national record in the indoor 3,000 metres, the 26-year-old from Toronto smashed her own Canadian indoor record in the 5,000 metres in winning the David Hemery Valentine Invitational meet.
Her time of 14 minutes 31.38 seconds beat her previous record of 14:57.45 she set in 2019.
Stafford, who was fifth in the 1,500 metres at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, holds Canadian records in 1,500, mile, 3,000 and 5,000 metres indoors, and 1,500, mile and 5,000 outdoors.
Aurora Rynda of Toronto broke a 38-year-old record in the indoor 600 metres on Friday at the Windy City Invitational. The University of Michigan athlete ran 1:27.05, to lower the previous mark of 1:27.63 set by Camille Cato in 1984.
